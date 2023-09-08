Aviva PLC Increases Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Weibo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

