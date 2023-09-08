Aviva PLC Invests $1.34 Million in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,103,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.