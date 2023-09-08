Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 280,253 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $44.64 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 44.20%.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

