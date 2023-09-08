Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $215.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.63.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

