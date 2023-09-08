Aviva PLC Sells 115,802 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 234,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

