Aviva PLC Sells 6,512 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after buying an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.