Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $5,310,990. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GL opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

