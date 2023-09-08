Bio-Techne Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Bio-Techne in a report released on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after buying an additional 136,127 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

