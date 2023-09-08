Bio-Techne (TECH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH):

9/4/2023 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2023 – Bio-Techne is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2023 – Bio-Techne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Bio-Techne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Bio-Techne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

