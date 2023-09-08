BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
