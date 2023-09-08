BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

