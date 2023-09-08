Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.04. 34,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 945,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

