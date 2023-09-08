Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as high as C$6.36. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 78,583 shares trading hands.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of C$91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4696296 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

About Black Diamond Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

