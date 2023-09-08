Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 4,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

