BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.89. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,268,580 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.



BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

