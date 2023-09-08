Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,495 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

