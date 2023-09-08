Blair William & Co. IL Buys 10,942 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $47.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

