Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

MRO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

