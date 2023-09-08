Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.04 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $1,501,989. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

