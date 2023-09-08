Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.13 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Silica worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $18,701,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 70.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 695,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 668,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.1 %

SLCA stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

