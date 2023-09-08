Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

