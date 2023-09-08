Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 359.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 67,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 262.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.5 %

BAM opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.