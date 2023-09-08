Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

