Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,296 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $416.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day moving average is $366.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $452.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

