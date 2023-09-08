BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BP has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.