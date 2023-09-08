Brokers Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Read Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.