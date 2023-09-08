Brokers Set Expectations for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.