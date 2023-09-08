Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Critical Comparison

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -963.97% -48.09% -42.97% Brookfield Renewable 6.43% 1.98% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ocean Power Technologies and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $2.73 million 8.88 -$26.33 million ($0.47) -0.88 Brookfield Renewable $4.71 billion 0.99 $1.50 billion ($0.60) -43.26

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

