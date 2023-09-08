BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading Down 1.1%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.97. 17,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 14,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

