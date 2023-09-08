Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.06.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.01 and a 1-year high of C$65.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.