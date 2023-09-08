Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.47.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

TSE CP opened at C$105.68 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$90.84 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.734767 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

