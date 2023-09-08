Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $939.33

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 939.33 ($11.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,105.50 ($13.96). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,073 ($13.55), with a volume of 286,060 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 598.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 939.33.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

