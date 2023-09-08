Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.59

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$12.90. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 99,323 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.80.

Cascades Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2667984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.54%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

