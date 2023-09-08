CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

