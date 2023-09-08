Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

