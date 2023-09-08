Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.27 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Belden worth $44,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 46.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,904. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.