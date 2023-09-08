Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,021 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.73 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,119 shares of company stock worth $5,777,591. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

