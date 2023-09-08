Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Watts Water Technologies worth $46,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

