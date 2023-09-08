Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $416.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $452.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

