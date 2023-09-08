Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.