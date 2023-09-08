Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.03 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEZ. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,251,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,293,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,214,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

headquartered in oklahoma city, chesapeake’s operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the united states. the company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas gathering and compression businesses.

