Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Cincinnati Financial worth $105,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $104.76 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

