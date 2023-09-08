Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) versus 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Head to Head Survey

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 23.53 $150,000.00 N/A N/A 374Water $3.02 million 61.28 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -34.88

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 374Water.

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58% 374Water -229.88% -45.23% -41.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats 374Water on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

