Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

