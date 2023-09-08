Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.05. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

