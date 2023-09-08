Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.80

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.80 and traded as high as C$65.86. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$64.84, with a volume of 28,483 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.80.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.43. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of C$741.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$739.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.669749 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

