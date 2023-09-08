Comparing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Scientific and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Milestone Scientific and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -74.96% -78.34% -57.02% LogicMark -86.00% -39.04% -32.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 7.98 -$8.71 million ($0.10) -9.85 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.24 -$6.93 million ($13.55) -0.16

LogicMark has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LogicMark beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

