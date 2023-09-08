Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.76

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.76 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93), with a volume of 197,666 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £54.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.76.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

