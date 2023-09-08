Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Performance
CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
