Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Conformis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

