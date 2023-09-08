Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.0 %

ED opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

