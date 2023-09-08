Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.73

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $29.73. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 210,932 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $123,601.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 763,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 137.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 188,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $1,796,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 186.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.